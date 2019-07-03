Woman’s amazing ‘real’ six-pack selfie
Sharing "real" images of yourself online isn't something many of us do.
Facebook and Instagram are usually highlight reels from our lives, showing off our best moments.
However, Sydney-based schoolteacher and lifestyle blogger Katie Scarlet Lolas, has thrown that rule out the window.
The fitness blogger - who is known as the "meal prep queen" - recently felt it necessary to show her 154,000 Instagram that "abs aren't forever".
In a series of confronting selfies, Katie showed her body suffering from bloated symptoms, in a move that she confessed was very daunting.
"It wasn't easy to share - and I have never shared anything like it before, as you never know how your followers are going to react," she told news.com.au.
"This is my reality, and I shouldn't feel ashamed to share part of it. If I can't then who am I to share? I am not trying to be this perfect blogger."
In the post, Katie discussed how having a "flat stomach" was a bit of an obsession to her at one point in her life.
Her post read: "I have to admit that maintaining a flat stomach used to be a real priority for me, but I have realised that it was an unrealistic and superficial focus because despite most of the images we see online, no one has a flat stomach 24/7.
"Bloating is a 100 per cent normal part of life, and I'm not going to allow myself to feel ashamed about it and get caught up in the comparison game.
"So here I am, with my bloated belly, choosing to feel proud and grateful for all that my body can do."
Most of the time you will see images of Ms Lola's incredibly strong and toned physique, and while she has opened about her battle with weight, this is the first time the 33-year-old has shared images of herself looking "extremely bloated".
Ms Lolas recently underwent microdiscectomy surgery to correct a ruptured disc in her vertebrae that was causing her pain and a lack of sensation in her legs.
While the heavy painkillers she's currently taking add to the bloating, she told news.com.au: "I also look like this after a big meal."
View this post on Instagram
I used to be obsessed with being skinny, but now I just want to be healthy and strong 💪. . . Halfway through Week 2 of @kelseywells PWR 1.0 program and I can honestly say I’m enjoying it 👊. My workouts haven’t been perfect and the early starts are painful, but each day it is getting a little easier to get up. Next week will be my real test though because I go back to work 😅. . . Here are the main strategies I’ve used to help me start back my morning routine: . . 1️⃣Accountability. Letting you guys and SG know I want to be up early. . . 2️⃣Alarm. Setting an intense alarm 😅 that I need to get up out of bed to turn off. . . 3️⃣Sleep. Getting a minimum of 7 hours sleep. I’m in bed by 9.30-10.00pm the latest. . . 4️⃣. Gym gear. I’m sleeping in mine atm. This won’t be something I’ll do long-term. I just need a bit of extra help atm 🙈😂🤷🏽♀️ #whateverworks. . 5️⃣Organization. I have my workout chosen before I go to bed, which means I’ve mentally committed to my morning process. . . ✅ SAVE this post and give them them a try if you’re keen to start getting up earlier 👊 . The only reason I’ve decided to start working out earlier is because last year i found that I’d come home late from work, train, make dinner, then go to sleep and I didn’t have any desire to see my friends because I’d be too tired and I ‘didn’t have time’. I’m hoping that by getting my workouts over and done with nice and early, my evenings will be more free and I can get social💗. . . Do you prefer working out in the morning or evening? And who else is doing the @sweat 12 week challenge?! xx . PS. Wearing @cleoharper_activewear 💗🙌🙌
View this post on Instagram
Term 1 of the 2019 school year is officially OUT 🥳. I’m so excited because SG and I are off to The Cook Islands for two weeks on Sunday night! Yiiiiieeeewwww!!! . In the meantime, over the next two days I’ll be speaking at the @ausfitnessshow about all things meal prep and healthy, balanced living 🤗. You can find me at the @Yoproau Wellness Hub tomorrow at 11:15am and on Sunday at 12.45pm. Hope to see some of you there 🥰😘❤️. #holidaymodeON
However, her strong female following quickly embraced the snaps, thanking her for being "real".
"So good to be sharing this reality, that so many people battle with. I suffer with bloating on and off and have found it difficult to accept my belly! Thank you and all the best for your recovery!!" one woman replied.
"It's so awesome you're keeping it real. A true inspiration for everyone," another woman added, while a third said, "I love how real you are."
Others were also motivated to share their personal experiences with bloating.
"I have endometriosis. So bloating is such a huge issue for me. Sometimes bloating goes on for weeks. Thanks for sharing that it happens to heaps of us," a follower commented.
"Yes!!! I had an umbilical hernia repair last month and I looked like I was 6mths pregnant again. It took weeks to go down. So glad to see you up and about and on the mend," added another.
While Ms Lolas admitted it was tough for her to share the images, she felt it was more important to use her platform to dilute the stream of unattainable perfection.
View this post on Instagram
I’m back and the holiday spam is over 🤪🙌. I won’t be exercising this week because of my sciatica, so I’ve only prepped for one snack instead of two. My only goals this week are to book in a cortisone injection, rest as much as I can and ease back into full time work. 😅✊. Also, shout out to my main squeeze SG, for being the best kitchen hand and helping me get my #LLMealPrep done ❤️ ✅ . . This week’s menu includes: . . 💛BREAKFAST - homemade granola, coconut @yoproau and fruit 🙌 . . . 💙SNACK - My Pro Baller In choc peanut butter 🤤. Will be releasing a new flavour this week too #excited available at www.getnked.com @getnked. . 💜LUNCH - Thai red curry noodle soup. This is packed with veggies, quick to make and super delicious. . 💚DINNER - Not pictured, but I’ll be back on @HelloFreshau. We received our box this morning 😊🙏. . . Ps. I’ll be adding the soup and granola recipes to my blog later this afternoon, so keep your eyes peeled for those. But for now, i’m off to nap 😅. Who else is prepping this weekend? What are you making? 😘 . 💖 Use hashtag #LLmealprep and tag me when you post your prep or use one of my recipes so I can share your efforts 🥰 .h
View this post on Instagram
A reminder to myself and anyone else who needs it right now that nothing worth having comes easily and it is important to appreciate our struggles in order to grow 💪. I have hustled really hard to achieve my goals. I am not naturally athletic #lankylife and it has taken me years to build muscle and become somewhat athletic and strong 😅💪. So, as I slow down to heal an injury I consciously remind myself that for each difficulty I experience there is an opportunity for growth 👊. My current goals are 1️⃣ rehab my sciatica. 2️⃣ Increase the range of mobility in my left leg; and 3️⃣ Rebuild lost muscle mass. I know it’s not going to be easy, but I am 100% committed to not making excuses, sucking it up, and not giving up because I’ve worked too hard to allow myself to be consumed by this injury and I know I can beat it with a little positivity and perseverance 👊. #wontgiveup #challengeequalsgrowth #sciatica
She also recently unfollowed a bunch of Victoria's Secret models, as she wanted her feed to be a more authentic representation of the real world.
"They were women sharing their extravagant lifestyles and advertisements for products that I'd never be able to afford … I want my feed to reflect my values rather than be dominated by the material and superficial," she said.
Ms Lolas wants her feed to encourage her audience to accept and adore their bodies at every stage.
"Before my injury I had abs 70 per cent of the time, but I get bloated twice throughout the week," she said, explaining she also suffers from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
"I get bloated when I eat something I shouldn't like garlic, tuna or watermelon and look about six months pregnant - generally I wouldn't share that, but it is all part of being human."
She said while it was a great feeling to have abs, they shouldn't be idolised as the pinnacle of health and perfection.
"Our bodies are continuously changing, and I am probably going to be bloated for a while as I can't train and lift anything more than 5kg - but it is important we embrace our bodies through all its struggles and stages.
View this post on Instagram
Running into the weekend like 💁🏽♀️. . Swipe 👉 to see what I actually look like when I run 🤣. It legit took at least 10 takes to get that first shot #keepingitreal 💗. . What are you guys up to this weekend? I’m catching up with my best mate @idontthinkuready4trentkelly tomorrow 👫 and spending some time creating new recipes to share with you on Sunday 😊🙏. Cannot wait! Bring it on! #TGIF Xx
"I am off work for the next three weeks and not allowed to do twist motions, but I am allowed to walk which I've been doing, two to three kilometres, and consuming plenty of fruit and vegetables to keep my bowels moving."
Once given the all-clear, Ms Lolas will revert to her weight-based training and HIIT exercises.
Meal prepping is crucial to the 33-year-old's routine, with overnight oats, Greek yoghurt and protein-packed lunches regularly making an appearance on her Instagram page.
"My plate is filled with colourful vegetables - a quarter of it is lean protein, and the last quarter is low GI carbs," she said.