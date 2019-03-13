Woman's abuse of disabled husband escalated in marriage

A COURT has heard how a woman abused her disabled husband through ongoing verbal attacks and threats against his parents.

A protection order was taken out by the woman's estranged husband but she went on to stalk him.

The events of their brief but volatile marriage were revealed before Ipswich District Court when the 34-year-old woman pleaded guilty to unlawfully stalking the man between November 2016 and January 2017 by intentionally threatening to use violence against him.

The wife spent eight days in police custody after being arrested.

Crown prosecutor Cameron Wilkins said the Ipswich couple married in 2013 after first meeting in the disease unit at a Brisbane hospital.

The court was told the woman's behaviour changed and she became physically and emotionally abusive to him.

Mr Wilkins said she occasionally withheld his medication, took the landline telephone with her when she left their home, and locked him inside the house, leaving him without his walking stick.

In one incident at his house, the wife threatened, "I should just smash your f---ing head in", then slammed the landline phone on the floor.

The court heard the victim feared for the safety of his parents.

Mr Wilkins said a victim impact statement held a lot of details about how tumultuous the marriage was.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said a probation order would allow the woman to receive ongoing assistance.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wen SC said the stalking behaviour would have been traumatic for her husband, who was clearly a vulnerable man.

She was convicted and placed on a two-year supervised probation order.