Mum kicked out of three hospitals while in pain

Jessica Torrisi, with son Jaylin; she was kicked out of three hospitals.

JESSICA Torrisi is one of the many people who have been turned away from overcrowded hospitals in southeast Queensland, following another health crisis in the region. It comes as more patients face a bed shortage and long waiting times at emergency departments in hospitals across the area.

Ms Torrisi, from Biddaddaba in the Gold Coast hinterland, has endometriosis and said she was "kicked out" of three public hospitals while in "excruciating pain".

"I have health issues that I battle every day and I'm always finding myself in and out of hospital," she said.

"I was kicked out of my bed and discharged, still in excruciating pain, crying, for someone who had a headache.

"They wouldn't even let me stay in the bed and wait to be picked up, as I live an hour away from the hospital.

"I am waiting for a laparoscopy and waiting lists are just insane.

"I've been waiting for three years to have something done."

The crisis hit the State Parliament yesterday morning, with Health Minister Steven Miles and Opposition health spokeswoman Ros Bates booted from Question Time in a fiery debate about the debacle.

Hospitals across the southeast declared a "code yellow" with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday calling the crisis "unprecedented".

The Government has also come under fire for its allocation of funding to changing the name of the former Lady Cilento Children's Hospital, rather than providing money to improve facilities and conditions in hospitals across southeast Queensland to prevent the crisis.