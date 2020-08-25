Menu
A woman has copped a nine-month term of probation after she pleaded guilty to three offences, including drink driving.
Woman with drink drive past ‘walks away’ from RBT

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
25th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
ALTHOUGH she was given plenty of chances to blow into the breath tester, a drunk driver refused, only making matters worse for herself.

Desley Ann Magnusson, 57, was driving on a Summerholm road when she was pulled over by police on February 10 at 12.15am.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police tried to breath test Magnusson but their requests were met with refusal.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said police ended up detaining the Summerholm woman.

“She has repeatedly attempted to walk away and refused to co-operate with police,” Sgt Windsor said.

Magnusson was taken to Ipswich Hospital where it was revealed her blood-alcohol concentration was .147.

The court heard it wasn’t Magnusson’s first time facing a serious drink driving charge, as she was caught driving under the influence in 2018.

She pleaded guilty to three charges including obstructing police, failing to provide a specimen of breath and driving while above the middle alcohol limit.

She was served a nine-month term of probation and a conviction was recorded.

She was also disqualified from driving for 16 months.

