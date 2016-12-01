Woman who slipped on shallot challenges Court of Appeal head

A WOMAN who claims she slipped on shallot while she was shopping at Woolworths Springfield store has challenged the Queensland Court of Appeal president because she is "bias".

Olga Day, 53, says she didn't see the shallot on the floor in 2014 until she fell over because she was distracted by product demonstrator who was promoting a constipation-aid with free samples.

She is asking for $1.3 million in damages.

Court documents reveal Ms Day claims Justice Margaret McMurdo's husband was appointed to represented Ms Day and her husband in pro-bono legal assistance in the High Court in 2002.

Ms Day, of Camira, says the assistance was declined and her husband represented himself in court.

"In this regard, please advise whether her Honour Margaret McMurdo, wife of his Honour Philip McMurdo, was aware about her husband's involvement in the said matter," Ms Day said in a letter to the court.

Justice McMurdo said she was not aware her husband had acted for Ms Day until Ms Day informed the court prior to a hearing on Monday.

"It is not entirely clear from the appellant's material whether she is asking me to recuse myself for apprehended bias because of her and her husband's past instructions to Philip McMurdo," Justice McMurdo said.

"In case she is, I place on the record that when hearing this appeal I was unaware that my husband, Philip McMurdo, in 2002 or 2003, when a barrister, appeared for the appellant and the appellant's husband.

"I note that it is curious that the appellant did not raise this matter earlier, as she could have done, were she concerned about bias or apprehended bias."

Justice McMurdo said she had not and would not discuss the appeal with her husband and "firmly rejected any contention of actual bias".

She said she was "completely unaware" her husband acted for Ms Day and her husband as the matter went before the High Court "under a different name entirely".

"There is, therefore, no reason for me to recuse myself from the case," Justice McMurdo said.

In a further letter to the court, Ms Day claimed the court's refusal to allow her to file submissions of more than one page was a breach of natural justice and she was denied procedural fairness when the courts directed her to provide submissions at short notice.

"The Presiding Judge also showed prejudice by giving the appellant unfair directions during the course of making a decision, including very short notices to provide legal submissions and unreasonable restrictions on the length of the submissions, which imposed on the appellant unnecessary stress and anxiety," the letter read.

Justice McMurdo rejected the court's orders were bias.

"Those orders were, of course, not solely my orders. They were the orders of all the judges constituting the court and they were reasonable orders in the circumstances," she said.