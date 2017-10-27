Woman who raped, tortured fellow drug user loses appeal

Sheridan Louise McGuire was jailed for rape and torture.

A BARBARIC torturer who raped another woman and threatened to chop her fingers off has lost an appeal against her eight-year jail term.

Sheridan Louise McGuire said she was punished too heavily for her crimes, especially when compared to the six-year sentence fellow tormentor Trevor John Hayman received.

One dissenting Court of Appeal judge said 39-year-old McGuire's appeal should be allowed.

But the others said McGuire's crimes were appreciably worse than Hayman's and upheld the Ipswich District Court decision.

During a dispute over drugs in May 2015, McGuire and Hayman, then 27, took the woman to a house in Woodend.

The woman, now 40, said she was raped with a sex toy, tasered, made to walk like a dog and urinate while on all fours.

All three were ice users.

Jurors at McGuire's trial heard the tortured woman also had her ponytail chopped off and was "threatened with injection of a syringe of vinegar”.

At another point she was chained to a tree, and McGuire told the victim she hoped the view was nice because it was the last view she would get before she died.

Hayman returned alone after several hours, and cut part of the tree, freeing the victim.

But the woman was taken back to the house and chained again.

The ordeal only ended when she moved her foot, broke free and ran to a hotel.

The defence claimed many allegations were fabrications.

But on September 8 last year a jury found McGuire guilty on charges including robbery in company, assault occasioning bodily harm in company, deprivation of liberty, rape and torture.

In a decision published on Friday, Justice Philip Morrison said there were relevant differences between McGuire and Hayman's offending.

The two were co-offenders on some of the counts on which McGuire was sentenced, but not on the critical count of rape, Justice Morrison said.

"Nor did Hayman's torture charge comprehend the breadth of assaults that the applicant's torture did,” he added.

"Different sentences were imposed because there were different degrees of culpability and different circumstances.”

Justice David Boddice said McGuire's sentence was a "badge of unfairness” warranting the appeal court's intervention.

He said "a marked disparity” existed between the sentences "as to justify a conclusion that the sentencing discretion miscarried” in McGuire's case.

He would have ordered McGuire get six years jail for torture.

But Justice Anthe Philippides agreed with Justice Morrison, so the application for leave to appeal was refused.

McGuire, who was declared a serious violent offender, cannot apply for parole until she has served 80% of her sentence. -NewsRegional