Woman who drove at cheating boyfriend wanted 'answers'

Katie Hall
11th Feb 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:59 AM
WHEN Tearne Maree Sorby found out her boyfriend was cheating on her in September, she just wanted "some answers".

But the 26-year-old soon found out the road to revenge leads mostly to disappointment, and a lighter wallet.

And after fighting with her boyfriend outside Guzman Y Gomez on Walla St, she drove her car at him, an action that landed her in court.

She fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday charged with driving without due care.

The court heard in September, police were called to Walla St where a distraught Sorby said she was upset her partner had cheated on her and wanted some answers.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Grant Klassen said the man had jumped out of the way and behind a skip bin, and one of the car doors was damaged.

Defence lawyer Ian Kendrick told Magistrate Neil Lavaring Sorby never "intended to hit him ... She just intended to scare him".

Mr Lavaring fined Sorby $500 for the driving without due care and attention.

