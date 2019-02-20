Woman who bit off part of husband's tongue fights for pardon

Former-Sunshine Coast woman Nara Walker has been sentenced to prison in Iceland for biting off part of her allegedly abusive husband's tongue.

A SUNSHINE Coast woman who faces months in a maximum-security Icelandic prison after being found guilty of biting off part of her husband's tongue is fighting to be pardoned.

Nara Walker, 28, will enter prison this week after being sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment for serious assault of her then-husband in November 2017.

All but three months were suspended, but her sentence was increased to 15 months after a failed appeal in the Supreme Court of Iceland where claims the assault was committed in self-defence were rejected.

A Gofundme to raise money for Ms Walker's defence, which is estimated to cost US$100,000, raised $4,139 at the time of writing.

According to Icelandic newspaper Morgunbladid, Ms Walker told the Reykjavik District Court she and her husband were with American tourists and an Icelandic woman in their apartment when a fight broke out between them.

Ms Walker claimed her husband forced his tongue into her mouth of which she bit off approximately 2.5cm.

The portion of the tongue was later re-attached.

In a petition to 'Bring Nara Home', which has garnered about 1350 signatures, Ms Walker's mother said her daughter, "spoke the truth" and "believed the system would hear her".

"This is our chance to get the system to listen," she said.

"Nara is my daughter, but she could be your sister, mother, aunty, friend, or lover, or the girl sitting next to you, today or tomorrow, she could be you."

The petition called on the President of Iceland to grant Ms Walker a "full and complete pardon" from prison, her "entrapment" within the country and all criminal charges.