Fate of train sex woman revealed

A WOMAN who was caught on camera allegedly performing oral sex on a man will front court next week, charged with the same offences the male was convicted of on Tuesday.

Shane Brennan was convicted of offensive behaviour and wilful and obscene exposure at Wollongong Local Court, an hour south of Sydney, after pleading guilty to both charges earlier this week.

Sergeant Constable Martin Lockyer, from the city's highway patrol unit, told news.com.au the woman has been charged with the same two offences - behaving in an offensive manner in/near a public place/school and wilful and obscene exposure in/near a public place/school.

The woman is well-known to police and will front local court next week.

Brennan claims the woman approached him at Port Kembla Station in December last year, just before they boarded a train headed north to Wollongong.

The father-of-three told the Daily Mail she said to him on the platform: "I'm horny, will you f**k me?"

After boarding the train, the man claimed the woman started to masturbate and he then approached the woman, also from Wollongong, and pulled his pants down.

The train's CCTV caught the incident on camera and station staff at Wollongong were waiting for the pair when they arrived.

Shane Brennan was caught by station staff with his pants down.

After staff saw Brennan on the train with his pants down and holding his penis, they called the police.

Sen-Constable Lockyer said after he had finished speaking with Brennan, he was told to leave the station.

Not long after that, the officer saw a woman walk out of the bathroom and "put two and two together".

Sen-Constable Lockyer then served the woman with the same charges and she was also given a fine for riding the train without using an Opal card by transit officers.

After Brennan and the woman allegedly finished their late-morning liaison, the 38-year-old man decided to use the 2L bottle of Coca-Cola he was holding to clean his penis on the train.

Staff at Wollongong then found a "large and disgusting" liquid mess on the floor, which they originally thought was urine.

When police asked Brennan why he'd urinated on the floor of the train, Sen-Constable Lockyer was given an "answer I wasn't expecting".

"I wasn't having a piss, I spilt my Coke. Go and look at it, it's just Coke," Brennan said.

But eventually, the father-of-three said what he'd used the soft drink for.

"I didn't spill it. I was cleaning myself up," he told officers.

Brennan, who has an extensive criminal record, told the Daily Mail yesterday that he's in "big trouble" with his girlfriend since the story made national news.

The 38-year-old said the mother of his three children was "not happy" following the news of his sexual encounter.

"I'm in strife," he told the publication, adding that he had been on the receiving end of a "few choice words".

Brennan was convicted in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday and received a "bollocking" from a magistrate.

He was fined $700 and given a 12-month good behaviour bond.