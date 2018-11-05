Women charged over alleged child stealing ring

The 46-year-old Townsville woman, who cannot be named, was one of three women charged as part of the “second phase of police action” over an alleged child stealing ring.

A WOMAN who allegedly abducted and hid away her twin girls for four years has been charged with helping another mother do the same.

It is alleged the group helped women abduct their children in contravention of court orders and assisted in hiding the children away, in some cases changing their names and dyeing their hair.

Among the children the group is accused of hiding were four from Queensland - the twin girls and a brother and sister who were kept hidden for three years. All four children were found and recovered by the Australian Federal Police.

The twins' mother will face a new charge of child stealing, as well as conspiracy to defeat justice. The child stealing charge relates to helping another woman access the group.

A 75-year-old Taree woman will face a new charge of conspiracy to defeat justice.

A third woman, a 68-year-old Newcastle woman, will be charged with conspiracy to defeat justice and child stealing. The charges also relate to helping another woman access the group.

The AFP will allege the three women were a "principal part" of the child stealing ring's activities and had "active roles" in supporting the abduction of three children in contravention of two family law orders.

All three children were located safe by AFP officers.

Police will allege the three women provided transport, accommodation and other support.

"The actions of these people in deliberately ignoring court orders and helping hide children from their extended families, the courts and law enforcement cannot be justified," AFP Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz said.

"This activity has the potential to significantly endanger the safety and wellbeing of children.

"Parental child abduction can have harmful physical and emotional effects on the children abducted. They can suffer the loss of contact with their family and friends, miss their educational stability and are often hidden away from people around them."

Anyone with information on the group should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.