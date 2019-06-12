Woman wheels suitcase of stolen goods out of discount store

A 20-YEAR-OLD woman got more than she bargained for after she was caught stealing more than $400 worth of goods from a discount store on Thomas St, Noosaville.

Parris Heather Bianca Williams was placed on a good behaviour bond of $800 after pleading guilty to stealing at Noosa Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

Police prosecutor Allison Johnstone told the court that Williams was caught on CCTV footage stealing from Choices Discount Store on April 5.

Senior Constable Johnstone said Williams repeatedly concealed items in her handbag and a reusable plastic bag as she wandered around the store.

"Then selected a large black suitcase, loaded it with the reusable bag containing the items and further items, zipped the bag up, left store carrying a handbag," Sen Const Johnstone said.

"(She) returned to the store a short time later carrying her purse only, returned to where the suitcase was and wheeled it to the front of the store."

Sen Const Johnstone said Williams checked staff while pretending to peruse a display.

"She then suddenly left the store without making any attempt to pay for the suitcase and the items concealed in it," she said.

Inside the suitcase were tea light candles, photo frames, fairy lights, hair products, household items and pet toys.

Williams was interviewed by police on May 15 when she made full admissions, telling them her actions were out of character.

"She was embarrassed and ashamed of her behaviour and showed remorse for her actions," Sen Const Johnstone said.

"Some items were recovered to the value of approximately $200."

Williams said she wasn't currently employed but hoped to study journalism at the University of the Sunshine Coast.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said he considered that Williams cooperated with police, admitted to the crime and returned 50 per cent of the property in dollar value.

"You're young, no history," he said.

"I'm prepared to accept it's out of character then."

Williams was placed on a good behaviour bond and ordered to pay the outstanding $200 in restitution.

No conviction was recorded.