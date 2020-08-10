Menu
Police have arrested a man they allege entered a stranger’s home in the early morning and sat on the end of her bed.
Crime

Woman wakes to naked intruder on bed, police allege

Amber Hooker
Matty Holdsworth
10th Aug 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:23 PM
A naked man allegedly entered a woman's home and sat on the end of her bed in an "alarming" incident early on Sunday.

Maroochydore Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man, aged 33, was unknown to the alleged victim, aged 57.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the dog squad and Beerwah police were called to the Glass House Mountains acreage property, and located the man in the residence's backyard.

He alleged the man was non-verbal and "appeared heavily under the influence of a drug".

The alleged incident happened about 1.30am.

"She was pretty lucky in that sort of circumstance," Sen Sgt Edwards said.

"There was no physical interaction, and the woman and her husband were able to raise the alarm quickly and the Beerwah officers responded within minutes.

"The lady would have been disturbed enough to see a naked man at that time in the morning."

The man was taken into custody and was charged with one count each of entering a dwelling with intent at night, common assault and two counts of obstructing police.

Sen Sgt Edwards said the incident was "very alarming" for the resident, and said security was "paramount" to avoiding instances like this occurring, particularly in rural properties where security can be "lax".

He said the man was known to police.

daren edwards glass house mountains maroochydore criminal investigation branch
