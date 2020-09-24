Woman ‘viciously assaulted’ enemy at Booval bus stop

Carol May Davies pleaded guilty to seriously assaulting a person over 60 in Ipswich Magistrates Court. Picture: Paul Braven.

A FEUD lasting more than 15 years blew over when a pair of enemies crossed paths at a Booval bus stop.

Instead of turning the other cheek, Carol May Davies approached the woman she held a grudge against, before launching a violent attack.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the violence was only stopped when a witness at a nearby shop ran over to get in between the pair.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said Davies, 61, turned up at the South Station Road bus stop about 8.45am on October 19, 2018 and began to verbally abuse the woman.

“Without provocation, (Davies) has managed to intimidate the victim by verbally abusing her and, when the victim attempted to get away, Davies followed her and continued the verbal abuse,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

The court heard it soon turned physical.

“As she was trying to walk away, Davies attempted to kick her legs out from under her,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

“As the victim has reached for a tree to hold onto, Davies has aggressively slapped her across the face with an open hand, causing immediate pain and discomfort.”

The court heard a shopper who emerged from the nearby Aldi supermarket attempted to stop the violence and brought the victim into the shop, calling police.

“The victim told police the abuse had been going for the past 28 years with multiple police reports,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

Davies pleaded guilty to seriously assaulting a person over the age of 60.

Magistrate Andrew Cridland told Davies he noted her violent history, told her it concerned him and said a fine wouldn’t be appropriate.

“It was a vicious assault and you have a history – all your offending has been violent and certainly it is a major concern,” Mr Cridland said.

“Realistically, it’s past the stage of fines and that leaves very few options, either community-based or imprisonment.”

Davies was sentenced to 15 months’ probation.

