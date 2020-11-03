Woman uses sister to trick man into Facetime call

A mother of four ignored the conditions of a police order to accuse her former partner of using dating websites

A MOTHER of four ignored the conditions of a police order to accuse her former partner of using dating websites.

The woman, who can’t legally be named due to the nature of her charges, was subject to a temporary protection order when she made phone calls to the person who applied for the order.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the woman phoned her former partner on August 19, accusing him of using dating sites.

Police prosecutor Trent Voigt said the woman also told her ex she had something of his.

“She has contacted the aggrieved’s mobile number and he recognised her voice immediately,” Sgt Voigt said.

“She said he had been going on dating sites looking for someone else and she told him she had received his driving licence and wanted to see him.”

The court heard the phone call ended but was followed by a series of screenshots, which the woman sent depicting messages she had previously sent.

The next night, the woman made contact again, enlisting her sister’s help by calling the aggrieved and asking him to make contact.

“(After the call) he missed (another) phone call from a private number and received a message asking, “can you please call her now please bro?” Sgt Voigt said.

“He then received a Facetime call from the defendant … He didn’t answer the call.”

Another Facetime call came through, this time from the woman’s sister but, when he answered it, he saw a group conversation was about to begin.

“It said ‘a group call is in progress’ and he then recognised the voice of the defendant who said, ‘thank you for killing me’,” Sgt Voigt said.

“The aggrieved didn’t say anything and ended the phone call.”

The court heard the woman had already been sentenced for breaches linked to the same order.

Her lawyer said the breaches related to her children.

“The key reason she has breached the order is that she has been deprived of contact of her four children (since before the order was made),” the woman’s lawyer said.

The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order and was convicted but not further punished.

