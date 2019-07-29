Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Woman trapped in three-vehicle highway crash

Andrew Korner
by
29th Jul 2019 5:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a serious three-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway, where a woman is trapped in one of the vehicles with what is thought to be serious injuries.

The crash was reported at Wanora about 4.20pm, resulting in injuries to a second woman and a man.

A QAS spokesman said the encapsulated female patient was conscious but sustained significant injuries. Another woman sustained chest, arm and pelvic injuries while a man sustained minor injuries.

In an earlier crash, two adults and two children were taken to hospital after their vehicle flipped onto its side.

Police said the vehicle crashed near exit 31 on the Centenary Highway at Springfield Lakes about 3.20pm.

The road was blocked and diversions were put in place as emergency crews assisted the four injured people.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said all four were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A QAS spokesman said the encapsulated female patient was conscious but sustained significant injuries. Another woman sustained chest, arm and pelvic injuries while a man sustained minor injuries.

brisbane valley highway traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Vegan jerky saves couple’s bacon

    premium_icon Vegan jerky saves couple’s bacon

    Business AFTER losing almost everything in an investment-gone-wrong an Ipswich couple has created a plant-based jerky that’s stocked in supermarkets around Australia.

    • 29th Jul 2019 3:36 PM
    Man tells police 'get the f--k off my property'

    premium_icon Man tells police 'get the f--k off my property'

    Crime $1900 fine for disgruntled man after 'violent struggle'

    Ipswich business's success is dreamtime for Kristy

    premium_icon Ipswich business's success is dreamtime for Kristy

    Careers "Now I'm able to bring what I've learnt to the table"

    Mum's home business turns into state's scariest escape room

    premium_icon Mum's home business turns into state's scariest escape room

    Food & Entertainment There are plans plans to transform the southeast's escape room craze