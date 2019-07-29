Woman trapped in three-vehicle highway crash

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a serious three-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway, where a woman is trapped in one of the vehicles with what is thought to be serious injuries.

The crash was reported at Wanora about 4.20pm, resulting in injuries to a second woman and a man.

A QAS spokesman said the encapsulated female patient was conscious but sustained significant injuries. Another woman sustained chest, arm and pelvic injuries while a man sustained minor injuries.

In an earlier crash, two adults and two children were taken to hospital after their vehicle flipped onto its side.

Police said the vehicle crashed near exit 31 on the Centenary Highway at Springfield Lakes about 3.20pm.

The road was blocked and diversions were put in place as emergency crews assisted the four injured people.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said all four were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

