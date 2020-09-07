Menu
The crashed car a woman in her 60s was driving on Monday morning.
The crashed car a woman in her 60s was driving on Monday morning.
News

Woman trapped in traumatic single car crash

Frances Klein
7th Sep 2020 9:31 AM
A WOMAN in her 60s was seriously injured when her car hit a tree on Neusavale and McIntyre Roads early this morning at Neusa Vale.

Paramedics treated the woman while she was trapped in her car for up to two hours from 5am as emergency service officers worked to free her, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

A woman being treated by paramedics following a carsh east of Gympie. Photos: Lifeflight
A woman being treated by paramedics following a carsh east of Gympie. Photos: Lifeflight

 

The scene of a crash at Neusa Vale Monday mornring. Photos: Lifeflight
The scene of a crash at Neusa Vale Monday mornring. Photos: Lifeflight

She had significant upper and lower limb injuries and was in a serious condition, the spokesman said.

Map of where a woman crashed into a tree early Monday morning – resulting in serious injuries.
Map of where a woman crashed into a tree early Monday morning – resulting in serious injuries.

She was released from the car some time before 7.45am where a RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter was waiting ina nearby paddock.

 

A woman whose car crashed into a tree east of Gympie early Monday morning was flown to Brisbane in a serious condition. Photos: Lifeflight
A woman whose car crashed into a tree east of Gympie early Monday morning was flown to Brisbane in a serious condition. Photos: Lifeflight

 

A LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor and QAS flight paramedic worked alongside local emergency services, to treat the patient who was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two fire crews remained on the scene until 8am, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.


