Woman trapped in traumatic single car crash
A WOMAN in her 60s was seriously injured when her car hit a tree on Neusavale and McIntyre Roads early this morning at Neusa Vale.
Paramedics treated the woman while she was trapped in her car for up to two hours from 5am as emergency service officers worked to free her, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.
She had significant upper and lower limb injuries and was in a serious condition, the spokesman said.
RELATED: Gympie region's most dangerous country roads
MORE GYMPIE NEWS: One year on: Man accused of killing Gympie father in court
She was released from the car some time before 7.45am where a RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter was waiting ina nearby paddock.
A LifeFlight Rescue critical care doctor and QAS flight paramedic worked alongside local emergency services, to treat the patient who was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Two fire crews remained on the scene until 8am, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.