D'Aguilar Highway closed near Moore following crash

A car has rolled over near Moore. Marguerite Cuddihy

THE D'Aguilar Highway between Blackbutt and Moore remains closed following a single-vehicle rollover.

A woman was trapped in her vehicle after it rolled over on the D'Aguilar Highway near Moore, though has since been let out.

A Queensland Police Service Spokeswoman said the crash occurred just before 1.45pm.

"Fire crews and the Queensland Ambulance Service are also on the scene," the spokeswoman said.

"The crash location is 3km from the bottom of the Blackbutt Range, heading towards Moore. The highway is blocked at that location in both directions."

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said four fire crews attended the scene.

"Our guys removed the woman from the vehicle by cutting into it," the spokesman said.

"We are still on the scene making sure things are safe and cleaning up."

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a medical evacuation helicopter has also been called to the crash location.

"The female patient was entrapped in the vehicle with a head injury," he said.

"She's been extracted with the help of QFES and is still being treated on the scene.

"She's likely to be airlifted sometime soon."