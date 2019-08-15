Menu
Emergency services have blocked traffic to rescue driver trapped in car
Woman trapped after vehicle plunges down embankment

Ashley Pillhofer
Zizi Averill
by and
15th Aug 2019 8:48 AM | Updated: 9:13 AM
UPDATE 9.15AM: A WOMAN trapped in a vehicle after a crash in North Mackay has been freed. 

She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition. 

Queensland Police have closed one west-bound lane of Sams Road to allow for the ute, which crashed down an embankment into water, to be towed out. 

INITIAL: A WOMAN has been trapped in her ute after a roll-over in North Mackay.

Emergency services have blocked a lane on Sams Rd after a ute went off the road and down an embankment at 8.20am.

The ute appears to have rolled down a 2-3 m embankment and has landed in water

The crash happened at the intersection of Malcomson St and Sams Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were able to speak to the woman entrapped in the vehicle.

"The female patient is conscious and not complaining of anything," he said.

An ambulance, fire crews and tow trucks are working to make the scene safe.

Currently traffic is not heavily impacted.

