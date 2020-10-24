Woman trapped after fall from show ride

A woman has been rushed to hospital after falling from a ride at Cairns Showgrounds. Picture: File image/Heidi Petith

A woman is being treated for critical injuries after reportedly falling several metres from a ride at the Cairns Showgrounds.

Multiple paramedics are on the scene of the incident on Scott and Severin St in Parramatta Park where a woman in her 30s has sustained critical injuries.

The woman is believed to have fallen several metres from a "structure" at the Showfest event about 5.30pm and is currently trapped.

It is understood that structure is a ride.

