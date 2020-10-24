Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been rushed to hospital after falling from a ride at Cairns Showgrounds. Picture: File image/Heidi Petith
A woman has been rushed to hospital after falling from a ride at Cairns Showgrounds. Picture: File image/Heidi Petith
News

Woman trapped after fall from show ride

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Oct 2020 6:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman is being treated for critical injuries after reportedly falling several metres from a ride at the Cairns Showgrounds.

Multiple paramedics are on the scene of the incident on Scott and Severin St in Parramatta Park where a woman in her 30s has sustained critical injuries.

The woman is believed to have fallen several metres from a "structure" at the Showfest event about 5.30pm and is currently trapped.

It is understood that structure is a ride.

Originally published as Woman trapped after fall from show ride

More Stories

cairns showfest editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Critical care paramedics respond to two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Critical care paramedics respond to two-vehicle crash

        News Paramedics responded to reports of a crash at an intersection

        Let’s stick together: Captain’s call for future glory

        Premium Content Let’s stick together: Captain’s call for future glory

        Basketball Loyal leader keen to keep Ipswich side as one for shot at NBL1 competition. Great...

        No new Qld cases as Europe wave soars

        Premium Content No new Qld cases as Europe wave soars

        News Qld records no new COVID cases as Europe’s second wave worsens

        Man charged after flipping car into old lady’s yard

        Premium Content Man charged after flipping car into old lady’s yard

        Crime Members of the public had to pull the 39-year-old out of the vehicle after it...