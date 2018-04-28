Woman trades in stolen Xbox, games

REBECCA Rose Galloway blamed another person for having a stolen Xbox and games, but it was she who the police busted for selling the stolen gear.

Galloway, 21, from Springfield Lakes, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing fraud to obtain money at Springfield Central on January 7.

Police told the court that when a man reported his Xbox and games stolen, an investigation tracked the items to a games store, where they'd been traded on January 7 for $172.

Store records revealed the young woman who traded in the stolen items had used her own driver's licence as identification.

When interviewed, Galloway told police another person was involved in theft of the games console.

Galloway was fined $500 and ordered to pay $172 restitution.