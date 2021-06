A female motorcyclist is in hospital after colliding with a vehicle at Yamanto. Picture: Lillian Watkins

A woman has been taken to hospital after the motorcycle she was riding reportedly collided with a car at Yamanto.

The two-vehicle incident was reported at Warwick Road about 1.40pm on Sunday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the extent of the woman’s injuries were unclear.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.