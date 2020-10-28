Menu
CRIME TIME: Weekly wrap up from Esk and Toogoolawah police (file image)
Woman taken to watchhouse, banned from visiting local pubs

Ali Kuchel
28th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
ESK Police have reported an increase in motorists driving Unregistered and Uninsured Motor Vehicles on the roads.

They have issued a reminder to drivers that if in doubt, check the status of your vehicle’s registration.

It can be done by contacting the Department of Transport and Main roads.

Bail Breach

A 23-year-old male from Toowoomba was arrested by Toogoolawah Police in relation to Breaching bail conditions.

Using a phone to harass

A 22-year-old female from Aspley was issued a Notice to appear in relation to Using a Telecommunications Service to menace/harass.

Drink driving

A 28-year-old male from Toogoolawah was issued a Notice to Appear for Drink Driving in Toogoolawah.

Public nuisance

A 46-year-old male from Toogoolawah was issued an Infringement Notice for a Public Nuisance offence in Toogoolawah.

A 53-year-old male from Toogoolawah was issued a Notice to Appear in relation to a Public Nuisance offence.

Taken to the watch-house

A 30-year-old female from Toogoolawah was arrested and conveyed to the Ipswich Watchhouse for a Public Nuisance Offence. She was later released on bail not to attend any Commercially licensed premises in Toogoolawah.

Evading police

A 17-year-old male from Esk was Cautioned by Toogoolawah Police in relation to an Evade Police offence.

Drunk driving

A 53-year-old Benarkin North man was issued a Notice to Appear for mid-range Drink Driving on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Moombra. The man will appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court.

A 34-year-old Eagleby man was issued a Notice to Appear for mid rang Drink Driving in Esk. The man will appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court.

An 18-year-old Alexandra Hills woman was issued a Notice to Appear for Drink Driving on the Brisbane Valley Highway. The woman will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A 34-year-old Fernvale woman was issued a Notice to Appear for mid-range Drink Driving on the Brisbane Valley Highway. The woman will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Drug driving

A 39-year-old Wyreema woman was intercepted in Esk and charged with Drug Driving. The woman will appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court.

Unlicenced driving

A 37-year-old Coominya man was issued a Notice to Appear for Unlicenced Driving and Driving and Unregistered and Uninsured motorcycle on a road. The man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Dangerous drugs

A 54-year-old Crows Nest woman was intercepted in Esk and issued a Notice to Appear for Possession of a Dangerous Drug. The woman will appear in the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court.

An 18-year-old Kleinton man was intercepted in Esk and found to be in possession of a Dangerous Drug and Drug Utensils. The man was offered drug diversion.

