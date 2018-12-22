Menu
Townsville woman taken to hospital after snake bite.
Health

by TESS IKONOMOU
22nd Dec 2018 11:29 AM

A WOMAN was rushed to hospital after she was bitten by a snake at the Castle Hill lookout car park.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics arrived on scene to treat the woman in her 20s after being bitten on the leg about 7.23pm Friday night.

The woman was transported to the Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

The type of snake is currently unknown.

The spokesman said so far 13 had been bitten by snakes in November, and about 92 in the past year.

There's been an increase in bites from the previous year, with about 70 reports in 2017.

