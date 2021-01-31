Woman taken to hospital after hinterland snake bite

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake in the Coast hinterland.

The woman suffered the bite to her foot at Maleny, with paramedics transporting her to Sunshine Coast University Hospital at 11.45am.

It follows on from another snake bite in Noosa on Saturday.

A woman, again in her 50s, was bitten just after 1.30pm at Pirate Park on Gympie Tce, Noosaville.