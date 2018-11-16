Menu
Biker in critical condition after crash with car at servo

Ali Kuchel
by
16th Nov 2018 7:09 AM | Updated: 10:36 AM

PARAMEDICS transported a woman to hospital this morning after she was involved in a traffic accident at Helidon Spa.

The 20-year-old woman was involved in a vehicle and motorbike crash at a Helidon Spa rest stop at about 5.30am.

Police reported a car was pulling out of the service station when the driver failed to see the motorbike travelling east-bound on the Warrego Highway. 

The woman, from Toowoomba was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a critical condition with injuries to her head, arm and pelvis.

Queensland Police Service forensic crash units are investigating the matter. 

The driver of the car sustained no injuries. 

helidon spa traffic crash warrego highway
Gatton Star

