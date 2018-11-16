Biker in critical condition after crash with car at servo

PARAMEDICS transported a woman to hospital this morning after she was involved in a traffic accident at Helidon Spa.

The 20-year-old woman was involved in a vehicle and motorbike crash at a Helidon Spa rest stop at about 5.30am.

Police reported a car was pulling out of the service station when the driver failed to see the motorbike travelling east-bound on the Warrego Highway.

The woman, from Toowoomba was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a critical condition with injuries to her head, arm and pelvis.

Queensland Police Service forensic crash units are investigating the matter.

The driver of the car sustained no injuries.