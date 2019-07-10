Woman swings punch, spits at police in altercation

AN IPSWICH woman escaped court with a fine and was lucky a punch and her spit failed contact with police or she would have faced larger consequences.

Annmarie Forbes, 27, of Goodna pleaded guilty to obstructing police and contravening a direction or requirement of police in two separate incidents earlier this year.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said on April 21 at 10.30pm, police were called to a disturbance at Goodna with reports of people fighting.

Police arrived on the scene and found a drunk man with three children in tow in a shopping centre carpark.

The man was known to police.

As he was being apprehended, Forbes appeared from across the road and tried to interfere.

She swung a punch at an officer as she held her back but the strike missed.

As she was being handcuffed and arrested, she spat at police but that too failed to connect and she verbally abused officers as she lay on the ground, calling them 'c----' and 'maggots'.

On April 26, police responded to reports of a traffic crash at Riverview.

When they arrived on the scene, there had been two cars involved but only one driver was present.

The driver of one of the cars said they saw five people walk from the vehicle after the crash.

The driver walked after them and asked for identification, which was provided by a woman identified as Forbes. The driver took a photo of it.

Other witnesses also told police they saw the group leave the scene.

Police followed up on the contact details of the ID provided and after failing to reach Forbes by phone, went to her address to speak to her.

Forbes would not tell police the full name of the driver after police followed up with her on a number of occasions.

Defence lawyer Jason Voight said Forbes was a single mother of three who had recently ended an abusive relationship.

The court heard she had completed a nine-month probation period she was put on last year and still had a suspended sentence hanging over her head, until September.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum told Forbes she clearly "didn't learn lessons from the last probation" and she must have had a "total disregard" for the suspended sentence.

Forbes was fined $750, to be referred to SPER.

As her suspended sentence was handed down in a district court, Forbes will again front that court at a later date to deal with the breach of the suspended sentence.