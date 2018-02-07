Woman swearing loudly in shop attracts police

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

F**K off you c***s" came the loud words from out the mouth of Nathania Masso while shopping in an Ipswich store.

With customers about, and TK Maxx staff apparently believing that she was verbally abusing them, police were phoned and officers went to the scene.

However, when Ms Masso went before Ipswich Magistrates Court on a public nuisance offence, she said she had only been on her mobile phone talking to her sister.

Masso, 32, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance in Brisbane street on November 20, 2017; and contravening a police direction.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Trent Voight said a store employee said she had been verbally abusing staff.

However, when police spoke to her Masso says she was not directing her language at them but been having "a loud conversation" on her mobile phone.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said said Masso was shopping and her sister Marika was supposed to be there to pick her up and she was on the phone talking to her.

"She was not aware that the public and staff were hearing her," he said.

Mr Hoskin said Masso isn't working but was job seeking through Sarina Russo and on Newstart.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she'd been using verbally abusive language but the court had been told it was directed toward her sister on the phone but could be heard in the shop.

She said Masso had an extremely long criminal history. Masso was fined $600.