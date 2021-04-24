Menu
Woman sustains upper body injury in multi-vehicle smash

kaitlyn smith
24th Apr 2021 1:00 PM
A WOMAN has sustained an injury to her upper body following a two-vehicle collision at Brassall.

The vehicles reportedly collided at the corner of Vogel Road and Haig Street shortly after midday on Saturday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two people were assessed by paramedics.

A female, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

She reportedly sustained an injury to her shoulder.

The second patient did not require further medical treatment.

