Woman sustains upper body injury in multi-vehicle smash
A WOMAN has sustained an injury to her upper body following a two-vehicle collision at Brassall.
The vehicles reportedly collided at the corner of Vogel Road and Haig Street shortly after midday on Saturday.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two people were assessed by paramedics.
A female, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
She reportedly sustained an injury to her shoulder.
The second patient did not require further medical treatment.