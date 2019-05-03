Woman suffers 'traumatic' alleged assault

It is alleged she was punched in the face and hit in the head several times before being sexually assaulted.

A YOUNG Cairns woman has been offered counselling over a terrifying incident where she was allegedly sexually assaulted in her own home by a late night teenage intruder.

It is alleged the woman, aged in her 20s, was home alone at an Edmonton residence on Tuesday night about 9.50pm when a 15-year-old boy broke in an attacked her.

Police are investigating whether the male may have initially seen her outside and followed her into her home.

Police have alleged the teenager punched her in the face, hit her about the head several times and sexually assaulted her before fleeing.

He was located and arrested nearby soon after by patrolling police after the woman called for help.

Police have confirmed she was home alone at the time of the alleged attack and did not know the boy allegedly involved.

Cairns police Child Protection and Investigation Unit Det Sen-Sgt Mick Gooiker labelled these types of incidents "traumatic and disturbing".

"Whenever matters of this nature are reported to police they're treated with a high priority," he said.

"We take every step we can to address the issue.

"In this matter an arrest was made in a very short period of time and he is now before the court."

He said support was being offered to the victim.

"For any matter of this type the Queensland Police commit to providing referrals for counselling and support for any matter of a sexual nature," he said.

"Any matter of a sexual nature is traumatic and disturbing for the victim and is treated extremely seriously by the Queensland police."

The boy has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count each of assault with intent to rape, attempted rape and enter dwelling with intent in the night time.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.