A WOMAN was taken to hospital with facial injuries after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash while exiting the Cunningham Highway on Sunday night.

The crash happened on the Ripley Road off ramp of the Cunningham Highway at about 8.45pm.

Paramedics took the woman, who is aged in her 50s, to Ipswich Hospital.

She was transported from the scene of the crash in Flinders View in a stable condition.

