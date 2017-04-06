Woman trips on melons, breaks hip, sues Ipswich store

A 71-year-old woman is suing a major Ipswich shopping centre for more than $225,000 after she says she tripped on a crate of water melons and broke her hip.

Heather June Pittard claims she tripped when her right foot was trapped under a wooden pallet loaded with crates of water melons at Fruitz on Fire at Orion Springfield in March 2014.

Court documents reveal she broke her hip, had lacerations on her foot and suffered shock.

Ms Pittard is claiming $225,197 in damages for pain and suffering, special medical damages and past and future care.

Shopping centre manager Mirvac is included in the claim along with Nation Wide Trailers trading as Fruitz on Fire on Perpetual Nominees Limited.

Civil claims before the District Court of Queensland reveal Ms Pittard is suing for negligence including steps not taken to ensure customers were not exposed to foreseeable risk of injury.