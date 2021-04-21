Menu
A women has been taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane after she was struck by a vehicle at Redbank.
Breaking

Woman struck by vehicle on Ipswich Mwy

kaitlyn smith
21st Apr 2021 4:00 PM
A WOMAN has been seriously injured after she was reportedly struck by a vehicle on the Ipswich Mwy at Redbank.

The incident occurred on the westbound on-ramp just after 3.30pm on Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics assessed one patient at the scene.

She was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle was left shaken but not injured.

Meanwhile, a traffic crash on the Ipswich Mwy eastbound is causing headaches for peak-hour commuters.

It is understood multiple vehicles collided at Goonda, just after Francis St, about 4pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are currently in attendance.

The left lane is closed to traffic.

Some traffic delays are expected.

car vs pedestrian ipswich mwy crash princess alexandra hospital road traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

