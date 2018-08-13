Woman stole to pay 'significant costs' of IVF program

A CASH-STRAPPED mum trying to get pregnant stole from her boss to help fund her ongoing IVF program.

A court heard Ipswich mother-of-one Natasha Louise Tuia-Thomsen was employed as a clerk in a clothing store when she stole the money, at a time where she and her husband were trying to become parents again.

Tuia-Thomsen, 32, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing when employed as a clerk/servant at Mount Ommaney in March 2017.

She was employed at a Millers fashion store.

Police did not reveal how much was stolen but prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said the monies had since been repaid and no restitution was sought.

Defence lawyer Yassar Khan conceded that she had a previous conviction from more than a decade ago for a similar offence.

"The circumstances that led to this (new) offending was that she is unable to have children naturally," Mr Khan said.

"The first child is through IVF and at the time she was undergoing further IVF in the hope to achieve a second child.

"It was unsuccessful and there were significant costs.

"She had significant medical bills for the IVF and household bills.

"Her grandmother had died and her son's behavioural issues had been diagnosed."

Mr Khan said she took the money from her employer's business purely "to pay the bills and keep her head above water".

He said it was not intended for a lavish lifestyle and she had significant issues with anxiety at the time.

The court heard that when Tuia-Thomsen was confronted by police about the crime she readily explained each financial transaction. She had since repaid the money.

Mr Khan said it was now more than a year later and both she and her husband had gained better paying employment and were still trying to conceive another child.

Magistrate Robert Walker said it was a serious offence and involved breach of trust as she had privileged access as an employer to the computer system.

Mr Walker said Tuia-Thomsen processed fictitious refunds and had taken the money for herself.

He said her personal circumstances were no excuse, but did provide some explanation for her offending, at a time shen she was dealing with life issues that many people deal with. Mr Walker sentenced her to a nine-month, supervised probation order.

Tuia-Thomsen will also undergo some counselling.