Pregnancy test kit thief tells court of happy ending

Ross Irby
by
2nd Nov 2018 3:09 PM
WHEN Saraha Wade was spotted hiding a pregnancy test kit in her clothes and leaving a store without paying, she claimed it was not intended for her personal use.

Instead, an Ipswich court heard she lifted the $23 test kit to help a friend.

Saraha Jane Wade, 28, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing at North Ipswich on August 21; and contravening a police direction.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said the theft took place at 1pm when Wade was seen to pick the item from a shelf at Coles Riverlink.

She then removed the item from its box and concealed it in her clothes.

Wade went through the self-checkout and paid for milk but not the pregnancy test kit.

Sgt Donnelly said Wade told police she had the money on her but did not want to use it to buy a pregnancy kit.

Sgt Donnelly said she told officers she forgot to attend the police station later as directed.

The court heard there was a happy result - her friend was pregnant.

Magistrate Melanie Ho convicted and fined Wade $300.

ipswich court pregnancy test stealing
Ipswich Queensland Times

