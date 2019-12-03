Menu
Brassall Shopping Centre in Ipswich's northern suburbs.
Crime

Woman steals greeting cards spits at security guard, shopper

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 8:00 AM
POLICE from Karana Downs have arrested and charged a 46-year-old Brassall woman in relation to stealing and serious assault at a shopping centre in Brassall on Wednesday, November 27.

Police will allege the woman stole a large quantity of greeting cards from display shelves, at two stores before being challenged by a centre security officer.

It is then alleged the woman spat in the face of the security officer and another woman, before handing over the stolen items and leaving.

The woman has been charged with one count of serious assault, one count of assault and two counts of stealing and will reappear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 15.

The woman has also since been arrested and remanded in custody on another matter.

Karana Downs Police are requesting any person who witnessed the assault to make contact with police.

