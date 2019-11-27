Menu
CHARGED: Jessica Fay Robinson pleaded guilty to one charge of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.
Woman steals from Woolworths using self serve checkout

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
27th Nov 2019 9:12 AM
A WOMAN who used the self serve checkout to assist with an act of dishonesty has faced up to her actions in court.

Jessica Fay Robinson, 20 fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one charge of unauthorised dealing with shop goods (maximum $150).

The court heard the manager of Woolworths Roma contacted police on October 26 at 12.30pm after Robinson was observed not scanning four times while using a self serve checkout.

After paying for the groceries she had scanned through, she left the supermarket.

On November 5, Robinson was stopped at the railway dam by Roma police and given an opportunity to participate in an electronic interview, which she declined stating “she had better things to do”.

The defendant’s lawyer, Laurie Parker told the court Robinson couldn’t afford all the items when she was doing her grocery shopping and knew she was doing the wrong thing.

Mr Parker stated that she was remorseful for her actions.

Robinson pleaded guilty to the charge.

Because Robinson had no similar offences related to dishonesty, Magistrate Cridland fined her $200 with no conviction recorded.

