Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are searching for a man and a woman who may be able to help with inquiries, after a woman was stabbed in Booval.
Police are searching for a man and a woman who may be able to help with inquiries, after a woman was stabbed in Booval. Rob Williams
Crime

Woman stabbed multiple times

Navarone Farrell
by
8th Apr 2019 6:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOOVAL woman was hospitalised after a stabbing attack on Sunday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident after officers were called to Bergin St, just before 3pm, where they located the woman with multiple stab wounds.

She was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are currently searched for a man and woman who are believed to have fled the scene.

Investigations are continuing. Anyone with information for police is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

booval police stab wound
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Business proves great defence growth is possible in region

    premium_icon Business proves great defence growth is possible in region

    Business It started with an F-111 contract and grown into the nation's largest aerospace company, right here in Ipswich.

    Council act to move flying foxes returned to Ipswich park

    premium_icon Council act to move flying foxes returned to Ipswich park

    Environment In February, about 5000 small red flying foxes made the gardens home

    Defence will provide Ipswich high-paying jobs in the future

    premium_icon Defence will provide Ipswich high-paying jobs in the future

    Business RAAF Base Amberley will grow to become an even more vital pillar

    Truck rolled in Bellbird Park

    premium_icon Truck rolled in Bellbird Park

    News Paramedics were called to Bellbird Park early this morning.

    • 8th Apr 2019 6:53 AM