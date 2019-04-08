Woman stabbed multiple times

Police are searching for a man and a woman who may be able to help with inquiries, after a woman was stabbed in Booval.

A BOOVAL woman was hospitalised after a stabbing attack on Sunday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident after officers were called to Bergin St, just before 3pm, where they located the woman with multiple stab wounds.

She was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are currently searched for a man and woman who are believed to have fled the scene.

Investigations are continuing. Anyone with information for police is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.