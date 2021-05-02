Menu
Woman stabbed in back in alleged domestic incident

by Shiloh Payne
2nd May 2021 8:35 AM
A man has been charged after a woman was stabbed in the back in far north Queensland overnight.

Police allege a 41-year-old woman was stabbed by a man known to her at an address on Workshop Rd, Yarrabah, about 7pm on Saturday.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man, 46, left the scene and surrendered himself to police a short time later.

He was charged with wounding and contravention of a domestic violence order.

He was denied police bail and will appear in Cairns Magistrates Court on Monday.

Anyone experiencing domestic and family violence, or suspects it is happening, is encouraged to connect with police, support services or personal support networks.


