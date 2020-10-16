Woman spits on cop after boyfriend’s arrest

Amy Moyer leaves court after pleading guilty to serious assault of police by spitting.

Amy Moyer leaves court after pleading guilty to serious assault of police by spitting.

A WOMAN tried to free her boyfriend from a police car before swinging her arms and spitting on a cop, a court has heard.

Amy Moyer appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence following an incident outside her boyfriend’s Leichhardt home, and a separate offence where she assaulted her support worker.

Amy Louise Moyer, 33, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to serious assault of a police officer by spitting at Leichhardt on February 15; obstructing police on February 15; and common assault at North Booval on June 12.

Amy Moyer leaves court after pleading guilty to serious assault of police by spitting.

Police prosecutor Jack Scott said officers were called at 6.40am with reports of a disturbance.

Mr Scott said a man at the house was arrested and put into the back of a police car.

As the police began to drive away, the man yelled out to Moyer, who opened the rear door in what police alleged was an attempt to free her boyfriend.

Mr Scott said Moyer began swinging her arms as police attempted to arrest her for obstructing them.

More police were called and as a female officer was speaking to her, Moyer was heard to make a noise in her throat.

The court heard she spat out a large amount of saliva and the spittle landed on the constable’s shirt.

The unrelated assault in June involved Moyer arguing with a support worker over medication.

The court heard the worker was held up against a medication drawer and Moyer punched her in the back.

The incident frightened the support worker and it was reported to police.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough detailed the difficult personal and health issues that Moyer faced.

Magistrate Peter Saggers took into account Moyer’s difficulties before ordering that she complete 80 hours of unpaid community service work.

The hours were added to an existing community work order. Moyer also received an 18- month supervised probation order.