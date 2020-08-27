Woman spits at nurse in emergency outburst

Changju Wang leaves court after pleading guilty to spitting at an Ipswich nurse.

Changju Wang leaves court after pleading guilty to spitting at an Ipswich nurse.

A WOMAN who spat at an emergency department nurse blamed her bad headache and long waiting times for her extraordinary outburst.

An Ipswich court on Thursday heard the woman, Changju Wang, was taken to Ipswich Hospital’s busy ED by ambulance after feeling ill at Centrelink on June 26, 2019.

Medical staff put her in ‘spit mask’ after she screamed loudly and spat at the male nurse, Ipswich Magistrates Court was told.

Changju Wang, 54, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to serious assault of a nurse by spitting, and committing public nuisance.

An interpreter was on hand to assist Wang.

Wang’s lawyer told the court she was very remorseful for her outburst, which included yelling and screaming.

“She instructs she was in great pain when at the emergency department,” the lawyer said.

“Earlier she had been at Centrelink regarding her payments, and at the time she was not feeling well emotionally.

“She was feeling stressful and anxious and felt like she would burst out crying and was taken to the hospital.”

Changju Wang leaves court after pleading guilty to spitting at an Ipswich nurse.

The court heard Wang was receiving counselling sessions and was concerned about her citizenship status if a conviction was recorded against her.

Magistrate Roger Stark said Wang had been living in Australia since 2006 and the facts of the charges were quite serious.

“You were transported to hospital by ambulance because you were suffering a headache and moved into the general waiting area,” Mr Stark said.

“You waited there for 1 ½ hours and approached the desk to ask what was happening.

“When you were told it would be a long wait, you hit your hands repeatedly against a desk, screaming and yelling.”

The court heard a male nurse tried to comfort Wang, who was seated in a wheelchair, and wheeled her into a more private area, but Wang continued to act aggressively.

Mr Stark said she was then restrained.

“You turned your head to face him and you spat. Luckily the spittle landed directly in front of him,” Mr Stark said.

“You were then placed in a spit mask.”

Mr Stark said Wang had good references, and that her behaviour was regarded as being out of character.

Mr Stark said a psychological report states Wang suffers PTSD as a result of being robbed twice since living in Ipswich.

He sentenced Wang to complete 120 hours of unpaid community service work. No conviction was recorded.