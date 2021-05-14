Menu
Crime

Woman smashes windscreen with hammer over $3k debt

Kerri-Anne Mesner
14th May 2021 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman damaged a man's car after he indicated he would not pay back the $3000 she had given him.

Shirley Ann Johnston, 57, pleaded guilty on May 12 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Zoe Melksham said the victim had lived with Johnston and had left two cars in storage at the property.

She said Johnston kicked the panels of the Nissan Pulsar on September 17, went inside, grabbed a hammer and shattered the rear windscreen of the car.

Ms Melksham said when police spoke with Johnston, she denied the offence and any knowledge of how the car was damaged.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said a reference letter provided to the court stated this behaviour was out of character for Johnston.

He said the victim had lived with Johnston for 18 months and had indicated he would not pay back $3000 she had given him.

Mr King said they no longer had any contact.

Johnston was ordered to pay a $800 fine and $698 restitution. A conviction was recorded.

