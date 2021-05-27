Woman slams Rocky Airport visitors over mask rule snub

Melbourne businesswoman Susan McLean struggled to run her business during 2020 due to the halt of interstate travel.

The former police officer runs a cyber safety consulting business that provides educational resources to schools and other clients around Australia.

But when she landed in the Rockhampton Airport in May, she was concerned about the number of people not wearing masks.

"If you were walking through the airport in Melbourne and you didn't have a mask on, you'd be tapped on the shoulder in 10 seconds," she said.

Ms McLean said she had been to other Queensland airports like Cairns and Brisbane, as well as many interstate, and saw most people wearing masks.

But at Rockhampton Airport, she was concerned about social distancing, with many people packed closely together in two lines at the security gates.

"There was no social distancing, the security set-up at the airport is deplorable, it was such a dog's breakfast," she said.

When she spoke to the manager, they told her it was up to the police to enforce COVID regulations in airports.

Ms McLean said she saw about 10 workers gathered together in the airport with their masks off, as well as local passengers without them too.

Now she's worried about the consequences if a COVID-positive person were to fly into Rockhampton.

"You would have an absolute epidemic up there if someone was COVID positive in there," she said.

"So many people are blatantly ignoring the law.

"I don't know when the last time police actively patrolled the airport."

Ms McLean is calling for more enforcement for COVID requirements in the airport and for people doing the wrong thing to be pulled up.

"Being fit and healthy is really important to me as well as being able to travel around Australia," she said.

Queensland's current regulations require people to wear masks inside airports and during domestic air travel.

If they are taken off for an appropriate reason, they must be put back on as soon as practical.

There are $200 fines for noncompliance.

However aircrew and airport workers who are not interacting directly with passengers do not need a mask.

The Morning Bulletin did a quick walk-through of the airport on Friday evening, May 21.

Out of 22 people spotted in the main terminal, only seven people were wearing masks and two airport workers had masks down.

The 13 people without masks were a mix of travellers and airport staff.

Despite many airport-goers' noncompliance with mask rules, Rockhampton's deputy mayor Neil Fisher said the council-owned airport had been and continued to follow the COVID-19 requirements.

"These requirements are communicated to all airport passengers through signage throughout the terminal, including mask wearing and social distancing requirements," he said.

"Whilst Rockhampton Airport can and will continue to communicate this to passengers to ensure the [utmost] safety of its passengers, as it is State Government COVID-19 mandated regulations it can only be policed by the State Government.

"Where possible, Rockhampton Airport staff have and will continue to work with Queensland Police to ensure all passengers are following COVID-19 requirements."

The council did not say whether or not non-council or airport employees, or contractors needed to wear a mask.