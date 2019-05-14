Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Woman shot by gel blaster fired from passing car

Tara Miko
by
14th May 2019 3:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating claims a woman was shot by a gel blaster from a passing car this afternoon.

Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt confirmed a woman had filed a complaint with police after she was hit in the stomach outside St Andrew's Hospital.

The incident is believed to have occurred on North St outside the hospital, with the projectiles reportedly fired from a passing car.

In a social media post, the woman said the shot was fired from a passenger in a grey five-seater car.

"Wearing peak caps and dark glasses so clearly intended to hit random targets," the woman posted.

A photo posted to social media after a woman was reportedly shot by a gel blaster.
A photo posted to social media after a woman was reportedly shot by a gel blaster. Contributed

"They got me in the stomach."

Inspector Strohfeldt said the woman reported the projectiles were from a gel blaster.

"There are very limited details at this stage," he said.

"We are currently investigating."

lew strohfeldt toowoomba toowoomba crime toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rescue chopper doctor performs surgery at accident scene

    premium_icon Rescue chopper doctor performs surgery at accident scene

    News VIDEO: He was trapped by his legs, in a piece of farming machinery.

    Next generation put their own spin on craft

    premium_icon Next generation put their own spin on craft

    People and Places It is a section that welcomes creations from a huge age range

    • 14th May 2019 6:00 PM
    Tense exchange as Crown demands answers from ex-mayor

    premium_icon Tense exchange as Crown demands answers from ex-mayor

    Crime The former mayor was on the stand for about two hours

    'Pamper packs and bikes': Antoniolli's wife takes the stand

    premium_icon 'Pamper packs and bikes': Antoniolli's wife takes the stand

    Council News Karina Antoniolli was asked about pamper packs and a bicycle