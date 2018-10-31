Real estate agent twist in horror double shooting

A woman has been found shot dead in the state’s northwest. File picture

A woman has been found shot dead in the state’s northwest. File picture

A MAN accused of killing his mum and brother in separate shootings in Victoria and NSW before trying to take his own life is under police guard in hospital.

News Corp Australia understands police believe the 58-year-old drove to his brother's property in Rufus, NSW, with a real estate agent.

It's believed the man shot his brother dead and tied up the real estate agent.

He then drove 100km south to Red Cliffs, near Mildura in Victoria, where police will allege he fatally shot his 82-year-old mother at 12.30pm on Tuesday.

After the second shooting, the man drove back to his brother's property and freed the real estate agent, police will claim.

It's then understood he went into bushland and shot himself in the chest at Lake Victoria, where he was found by police at 3pm.

The accused shooter was found with what was described as a self-inflicted gunshot injury. He was flown to Mildura Base Hospital under police guard.

Homicide Squad detectives from both states are running a joint investigation.

The exact circumstances are yet to be determined, ­however police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the shootings.

Detectives emerge from a side gate to the house. Picture: David Caird

Tape has been strung outside the Snowy Ave property just after midday. Picture: David Caird

Detectives discuss the shooting outside the property. Picture: David Caird

Neighbours described the slain elderly woman as a "lovely old lady" and said they were in shock after hearing of the shooting.

Several local residents said the woman lived alone at her Snowy Ave home, about 15km from Mildura, but was often visited by her grandchild.

Crime scene tape blocked off the suburban street for most of Tuesday afternoon as distraught family members, including two women and a young boy, sat cuddling each other on the nature strip outside the one-storey home.

"She was always nice and friendly … it's just awful," one neighbour said. "It's very unsettling."

Another Snowy Ave resident said they had spoken to the woman just hours before she was killed.

"We waved and said hello to her this morning," the neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said. "She seemed in good spirits … I can't believe this happened."

Several neighbours said the woman lived at the brick home alone but was often visited by her family, including her grandchild.

Detectives were seen coming in and out of the home's garage and two police cars remained park outside the home until late Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police and emergency services outside the Red Cliffs property. Picture: David Caird

Police believe the woman knew her killer. Picture: David Caird

A neighbour walks past the scene with his dog. Picture: David Caird