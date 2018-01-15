Menu
Naked man leads police on chase

by Grace Mason

A NAKED man who allegedly ran amok through Kamerunga in Cairns, including jumping on the bonnet of a motorist's car, will appear in court later this month.

Two women were travelling into Rainforest Estate on Stoney Creek Rd on Saturday when they spotted a man stripping off his pants.

He allegedly jumped in front of their car at a roundabout, causing damage to the bonnet, before fleeing on foot along Stoney Creek Rd towards the highway.

Police located the naked man, a 26-year-old from Cairns North, walking along the Stoney Creek reserve in bushland and called upon him to stop.

He ran through the bush toward the Barron River.

Officers arrested the man following a foot pursuit through tall grass and two residential properties.

He is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on January 30.

Topics:  editors picks naked police

