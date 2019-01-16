Menu
Tami Mills found the Funnel-web under her bed yesterday morning.
Woman shocked after finding deadly spider under bed

Alexia Austin
by
17th Jan 2019 9:38 AM | Updated: 1:34 PM
A CABARLAH woman said she could have died in her sleep after finding one of the world's deadliest spiders under her bed on Tuesday morning.

Tami Mills was cleaning when she discovered the body of a 6cm Toowoomba funnel web spider, a bite from which can be fatal to adults.

"I was just cleaning under my bed as you do when you see it needs cleaning because of the dust," Ms Mills said

"I couldn't reach under it, so I grabbed a stick and was pulling stuff out and I thought oh look there's a spider there - probably a huntsman. But when I saw it in the light, I thought oh no - that's a bit blacker."

From there, Ms Mills used an online ID service and her prior experience as an environmental scientist to identify the spider. That's when she said the reality of the situation hit her.

"Because my bedspread drops onto the ground, I realised it could have crawled up into my bed and I could have rolled on it and been bitten," she said.

"I sometimes leave the door open to my room - so it could have come in from outside - it's scary.

"I thought it had been there for quite a while, but then when I moved it, it wasn't brittle. It must have been fairly fresh - I guess it was just my lucky night."

Cabarlah woman, Tami Mills, found a dead funnel web spider under her bed.
Cabarlah woman, Tami Mills, found a dead funnel web spider under her bed. Bev Lacey

Although still a rarity, male funnel webs are active throughout the months of August to May as they look for a mate. They are often sighted after hot, wet summer seasons.

Ms Mills posted a picture of the spider to Facebook yesterday morning but said she has much bigger plans for the deadly critter.

"I got a few responses, such as "eek" and "kill it". I think I would like to preserve it in a coaster," she said.

"I am going to go buy some lacre and give it a go."

editors picks funnel web spider toowoomba venomous
Toowoomba Chronicle

