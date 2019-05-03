Menu
The woman posted a photo of the makeshift vegan burger online.
Lifestyle

Vegan woman’s secret $2 Macca’s meal

by Rhian Deutrom
3rd May 2019 6:00 AM

A WOMAN has shared her secret to eating vegan at one of the world's most famous burger chains.

The Aussie woman posted her sneaky tip on a local vegan Facebook page, claiming it was a "public service announcement" for all her fellow vegans who struggle to find something to eat during a trip to McDonald's.

Vegan? Hungry? Now you can finally eat like a damn king at Macca’s.
"PSA for anyone looking for a cheap feed, hamburgers at Maccas are $1 at the moment and hash browns are $1 on the rewards app," the group member said.

The photo accompanying the post shows some burger buns, stuffed with a hash brown, tomato, lettuce and topped with tomato sauce.

The woman posted a photo of her makeshift vegan burger online.
The woman simply ordered a hamburger meal - minus the beef patty, of course - plus a hashbrown and the extra salad.

"My local doesn't charge for adding lettuce and tomato for some reason so not bad for $2," she said.

Not bad at all.

People are absolutely loving this vegan woman's hashburger creation.
The $1 hamburger and $1 hashbrown deals are currently available until Monday, May 6.

But, as the woman suggested, each franchise outlet has different rules in relation to adding lettuce and tomato.

Simply ditch the patty and cheese, and slip in a hashbrown, and you're laughing!
Members of the group lost it over the simplicity of the idea and how fresh and delicious the photo of the hashburger looked.

One person demanded: "Bring me one, I need it immediately".

Another suggested the burger was the perfect vegan "junk meal" for when you couldn't be bother to whip up a whole meal.

"Absolute garbage. I love it," a commenter wrote.

 

What do you think of the McDonald's vegan "hashburger?" Let us know in the comments below!

