A man allegedly sexually assaulted a middle-aged woman in her own home on Saturday night.
Crime

Woman sexually assaulted in attack at own home

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
18th May 2020 4:00 PM
A Townsville man charged with sexually assaulting a middle-aged woman has been released back into the community just days after he allegedly took advantage of her in her own home.

The 20-year-old man was granted bail at Townsville Magistrates Court today after he was charged with sexual assault and trespass for the alleged attack on Saturday night.

Police allege the Kirwan man walked into the 53-year-old woman's house about 10.45pm and made "lewd comments" before sexually assaulting her.

 

He allegedly bolted from the Kirwan home shortly after and the woman called police.

Within three minutes of the tip-off, police closed down the area, deployed the dog squad and found a man on a pushbike nearby.

Inspector Sean Dugger said police saturated the Kirwan area after the alleged assault and cornered the suspect.
Townsville Tactical Services Group Inspector Sean Dugger said the woman's excellent description of the suspect made the job easier for police.

Insp Dugger did not delve into details of the alleged random attack, but said it was "distressing".

"This is unacceptable behaviour by any person towards anyone and it's one thing that police and members of the community won't tolerate," he said.

"I can only imagine that must have been very upsetting … so we're hoping that the actions of the police will go some way to … making her feel better."

The man was granted bail at court on Monday and will appear again on July 7.

courts crime kirwan nq crime qld crime sexual assault townsville

