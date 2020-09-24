Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are looking for a Coast woman who allegedly poured petrol and set it alight outside the Landsborough Hotel. Picture: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police are looking for a Coast woman who allegedly poured petrol and set it alight outside the Landsborough Hotel. Picture: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Crime

Woman sets petrol on fire outside Coast hotel

lucy rutherford
24th Sep 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly poured petrol and set it alight outside a Coast hotel.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a woman poured petrol from a Coke can outside the Landsborough Pub and set it alight on Tuesday.

Arson accused’s bail bid knocked back

Drug addicted alleged attempted arsonist refused bail

Detective Senior Sergeant said the alleged attempted arson was not successful and the hotel was still open for business.

It is unknown what the motivation of the woman was.

Police are working to identify the woman.

The hotel has declined to comment on the incident.

alleged attempted arson daren edwards landsborough sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident

        Premium Content Two people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident

        News PARAMEDICS have transported two people to hospital after a multi-vehicle car accident. DETAILS HERE:

        IN COURT: Full names of 181 people appearing in court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Full names of 181 people appearing in court today

        News The QT publishes the full names of everyone appearing in court each day

        Police release images of post office robbery with tomahawk

        Premium Content Police release images of post office robbery with tomahawk

        Crime Detectives have released CCTV images of an armed robbery of an Ipswich post office...

        Two 18yo drivers busted without licences

        Premium Content Two 18yo drivers busted without licences

        Crime Two 18-year-old women have been busted by police for driving unlicensed.