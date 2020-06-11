Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has been rushed to hospital after a battery explosion at an industrial site.
A woman has been rushed to hospital after a battery explosion at an industrial site.
Health

Woman seriously injured in battery explosion

by Nathan Edwards
11th Jun 2020 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman has been rushed to a Brisbane hospital with serious burns after a battery explosion in a workplace incident this afternoon.

Ambulance crews, including critical care paramedics arrived at the scene just off Lavarack Ave in Eagle Farm's industrial area just after 1pm on Thursday.

It is understood that the woman sustained the burns, including those to her airway, after an incident that saw a battery explode near her.

She has been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

Originally published as Woman seriously injured in battery explosion

explosion workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmer defies critics with first cotton crop in 60+ years

        premium_icon Farmer defies critics with first cotton crop in 60+ years

        Rural Paddocks of white fluffy cotton aren’t what you would expect to see growing in the Valley.

        • 11th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
        Bushland search resumes for missing man

        premium_icon Bushland search resumes for missing man

        News Police hold concerns for an Ipswich man missing for two days

        ’Get-in, get-out’ plan saving football

        premium_icon ’Get-in, get-out’ plan saving football

        Soccer Pride players keen to kick on under new COVID-19 procedures.

        • 11th Jun 2020 1:30 PM
        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        Aussies to face harsh new job reality

        News Fears Australia will return to previous “harsh” measures